Fifita strikes twice as Titans bulldoze Broncos

Million-dollar man David Fifita bagged a double and sparked an avalanche of points against his former team as the Gold Coast Titans dominated Brisbane 28-16 at Cbus Super Stadium on Friday night.

Fifita justified his $3.5m three-year defection from the Broncos to the Titans with a starring role in the five-tries-to-three victory that extended Brisbane’s club record losing streak to 13 games.

The 21-year-old back-rower set the 17,822 crowd alight at Robina with his strong runs, often attracting three or four defenders as he overpowered the Broncos defence.

He breezed past some feeble defence to score his first try in Titans colours in the 33rd minute, a moment that turned the game from an arm wrestle into a smash-up as the Titans scored twice more before the end of the half to rack up three tries in a six-minute spree for a 22-4 half-time lead.

Fifita struck again in the 55th minute, swatting away Anthony Milford before steamrolling Jamayne Isaako to score his second try of the night.