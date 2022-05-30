Rugby League

Fifita left out, several debutants named

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected]

May 30, 2022 4:11 pm

[Source: Fox Sports]

Maroons coach Billy Slater has made sweeping changes to last year’s losing side, leaving out big-money Titans star David Fifita with several debutants making their way in.

Fifita, who’s featured for the Maroons on five occasions since 2019, has been left out of the squad.

The rampaging $1.2 million back-rower has had a rollercoaster season in 2022, with Titans coach Justin Holbrook attempting to find different ways to get the best out of the big man.

The 22-year-old has also had to contend with an MCL injury, which he returned from last week.

Meanwhile the NRL continues this week with the Titans and Cowboys kickoff round 13 on Thursday at 9.50pm.

