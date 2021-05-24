Ferguson’s career over in Japan

Former NSW Blues winger Blake Ferguson has been sacked by his Japanese club without playing a game.

The 31-year-old was given his marching orders by the NEC Green Rockets three days after being arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine in Tokyo.

Ferguson was arrested in the early hours following a serious misdemeanor at a Tokyo restaurant in Roppongi on December 30.

It’s alleged Ferguson, who had ambitions of one day playing for the Wallabies, punched a patron at a restaurant in the red light district of Tokyo, and police officers found cocaine on the trying scoring machine.

In just 10 words, the NEC Green Rockets, who have former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika as their director of rugby, updated their statement and confirmed Ferguson had been sacked.

“Regarding Ferugson, the player contract was canceled on January 2nd,” the club confirmed in a statement on January 3.