Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Omicron confirmed in the country: Dr Fong |Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with 2 deaths recorded|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|Vaccination is critical in protecting Fijians from this third wave|High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|Leave for medical staff in the North deferred|Third wave of COVID-19 in Fiji as cases increase|309 new cases and one death recorded|Fijians urged to remain vigilant|Substantial community transmission in Labasa|Changes made to pre-departure testing|Dr. Fong visits the North as cases surge|Indoor gatherings pose high risk|Facilities prepared for possible surge in cases|MoH considers reintroducing restrictions|Huge turnout for booster shots, strain on manpower|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Ferguson’s career over in Japan

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 4, 2022 6:17 am

Former NSW Blues winger Blake Ferguson has been sacked by his Japanese club without playing a game.

The 31-year-old was given his marching orders by the NEC Green Rockets three days after being arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine in Tokyo.

Ferguson was arrested in the early hours following a serious misdemeanor at a Tokyo restaurant in Roppongi on December 30.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s alleged Ferguson, who had ambitions of one day playing for the Wallabies, punched a patron at a restaurant in the red light district of Tokyo, and police officers found cocaine on the trying scoring machine.

In just 10 words, the NEC Green Rockets, who have former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika as their director of rugby, updated their statement and confirmed Ferguson had been sacked.

“Regarding Ferugson, the player contract was canceled on January 2nd,” the club confirmed in a statement on January 3.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.