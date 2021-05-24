Ferguson and Scott signs for same country footy side

Ex-NRL star Blake Ferguson will make his rugby league return with the same country club that has signed Raiders discard Curtis Scott.

Eight members of the Thirlmere Roosters Old Boys network handed back their memberships in protest at the club’s decision to sign Scott, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Scott is due to face court in August, where his lawyer has said he will plead not guilty to domestic violence charges from 2018.

Scott’s signing had already angered Thirlmere members and now there’s set to be controversy after recruiting Ferguson.

Ferguson’s first game will be this Sunday against Group Six rivals, Picton, who boast former Kangaroos forward Tony Williams.

[Source: Fox Sports]