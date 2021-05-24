Home

Rugby League

Ferguson and Scott signs for same country footy side

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 24, 2022 5:35 am
Curtis Scott and Blake Ferguson have signed with the same club. [Source: Fox Sports]

Ex-NRL star Blake Ferguson will make his rugby league return with the same country club that has signed Raiders discard Curtis Scott.

Eight members of the Thirlmere Roosters Old Boys network handed back their memberships in protest at the club’s decision to sign Scott, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Scott is due to face court in August, where his lawyer has said he will plead not guilty to domestic violence charges from 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

Scott’s signing had already angered Thirlmere members and now there’s set to be controversy after recruiting Ferguson.

Ferguson’s first game will be this Sunday against Group Six rivals, Picton, who boast former Kangaroos forward Tony Williams.

Roosters face Rabbitohs on Friday at 9.05pm.

FBC Sports will air the Raiders and Titans match LIVE on Saturday at 8:30 pm.

[Source: Fox Sports]

