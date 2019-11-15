Family to gather and watch Koroisau in NRL final

The family of Panthers player Apisai Koroisau are gearing up to watch him in action during the NRL grand final this Sunday.

Speaking to FBC Sports from Saunaka Nadi, Apisai’s uncle Viliame Toga Koroisau says the family is planning to gather in Vatutu where they will cheer Apisai and the Panthers on.

Viliame says they’ve just bought a Walesi box specifically to watch Apisai play this Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

Apisai’s uncle says they’ve always been proud of him playing in the NRL but to be in action for the final is a huge achievement for his family and the village of Saunaka.

He says anytime Apisai plays, they are glued to their television or mobile phone.

According to Viliame, his nephew reminds him of how his father used to play rugby league back in the day.

He says the nickname they gave his father was “grass cutter” as this was how he would tackle opponent’s and Apisai is shadowing this on the big stage.

The 69-year-old says they haven’t been in touch with Apisai ahead of the final, but they know that he will play his heart out for the last dance.

However, they are also sending their good wishes and prayers to Apisai as he prepares for the game.

Viliame Toga Koroisau is the elder brother of Apisai’s father Sikeli Koroisau.

The Panthers will clash with Storm in the NRL grand final at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Sunday at 8:30pm.

You can watch the final LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.