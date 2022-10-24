Eye out on discipline: Kamikamica

[Source: Steve Mower/Facebook]

The game plan doesn’t change for the Vodafone Fiji Bati as it now turns its focus on Scotland.

Bati got one job done beating Italy 60-4 yesterday morning but another crucial game awaits.

Forward Tui Kamikamica says they key is to focus on themselves and not so much on the opposition.

He adds if one thing they should be mindful of this time, it’s their discipline.

“Towards the back end of the second half we put on some late shots and stuff like that. Its good aggression but we need to control it especially coming up against Scotland so we just need to focus on our defense.”

Kamikamica says apart from this, they just have to hold on to the ball, complete their sets and commit those tackles.

Sunday’s game was also the first time for a number of players to play in a synthetic pitch.

The Fiji Bati takes on Scotland on Sunday at 4am.

Meanwhile in today’s matches, Samoa recorded its first win thrashing Greece 72-4 while Lebanon beat Ireland 32-14.