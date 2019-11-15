Eye gouge claim, ACL blow for Bulldogs as Panthers run wild

The Bulldogs suffered a triple blow with Luke Thompson facing an eye gouge allegation, Jayden Okunbor suffering a suspected ruptured ACL and the Panthers blowing them away 42-0.

Jarome Luai was brilliant in attack and Brent Naden and Kurt Capewell both scored doubles for Penrith as the minor premiers thrashed Canterbury, who lost Okunbor in the first half and Raymond Faitala-Mariner to injury midway through the second.

The Bulldogs’ 2020 campaign is over but Thompson and Okunbor could both miss the early part of the 2021 season, with replays showing Thompson placing his hands on the face of Tamou in a 15th-minute tackle before the Panthers skipper made an official complaint of an eye gouge.

Raiders forward Hudson Young missed the start of this season due to an eight-match suspension for an eye gouge committed late last year, which followed a five-match suspension for the same offence earlier in 2019.

The result was never really in doubt on Saturday, with Brian To’o, Capewell (two) and Naden scoring first-half tries and Josh Mansour, Naden again, Matt Burton and Tamou crossing in the second term.

It was a 15th straight victory for Penrith, who go into the finals series in red hot form.