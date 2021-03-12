Exciting season for Fijians in NRL

Fiji National Rugby League is impressed with the number of Fijians competing in the 2021 National Rugby League season.

The season kicked off last week with about 18 players with links to Fiji part of the NRL sides.

FNRL Chief Executive Don Natabe says they are proud of the Fijian players, especially with emerging talents in the professional stage like young Warriors winger Iliesa Ratuva.

“We have Maika Sivo coming in as listed on the first line up for the Paramatta Eels and we’re looking at Apisai Koroisau so there’s a big draft of players are listed and I think it’s over 16 players so that’s something that all Fijians can look forward”.

In round two which begins on Thursday, Maika Sivo’s Paramatta Eels will face Melbourne Storm at 9.05pm.

You can catch the delayed coverage of the match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform at 8pm on Friday.

On Friday, Warriors face the Knights at 7pm while Titans meet the Brisbane Broncos at 9.05pm.

On Saturday the Bulldogs take on the Panthers at 4pm, Sea Eagles battles the Rabbitohs at 6.30pm and Cowboys faces Dragons at 8.35pm.

West Tigers meets Roosters at 5.05pm on Sunday and Sharks takes on the Raiders at 7.15pm.

The Roosters and West Tigers match will be live on FBC Sports channel.