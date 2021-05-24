Home

Rugby League

Pritchard fights for life due to Covid complications

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 1, 2022 5:40 am

Retired Canterbury, Penrith, Parramatta, and New Zealand Test star Frank Pritchard is reportedly in an Australian hospital on New Year’s Eve fighting for his life.

The 38-year-old is believed to be on life support as a result of complications from Covid-19.

It is believed he has a collapsed lung and other major health issues as a result of the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, News Corp reports that rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns has survived a Covid scare after being admitted to hospital in Wagga Wagga.

 

