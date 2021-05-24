Pritchard fights for life due to Covid complications

Retired Canterbury, Penrith, Parramatta, and New Zealand Test star Frank Pritchard is reportedly in an Australian hospital on New Year’s Eve fighting for his life.

The 38-year-old is believed to be on life support as a result of complications from Covid-19.

It is believed he has a collapsed lung and other major health issues as a result of the virus.

Meanwhile, News Corp reports that rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns has survived a Covid scare after being admitted to hospital in Wagga Wagga.