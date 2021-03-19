Evans to soon start for Warriors

Fiji Bati prop Kane Evans could soon make his appearance for the New Zealand Warriors.

Evans has been named in jersey 22 for the New Zealand side in round three of the NRL.

The former Eels player is nearing a return after playing 41 minutes for Redcliffe in the Queensland Cup over the weekend.

The prop lacked conditioning after missing some pre-season training and coach Nathan Brown said after round two that Evan could be ready for the NRL anywhere between one and four weeks.

The Warriors faces the Raiders on Saturday at 4 pm.

Other matches on Saturday will see the Eels take on the Sharks at 8.35pm while the Broncos face the Bulldogs at 6.30 pm.

Storm and Panthers will kick-off at round 3 of the NRL at 9.05 tonight.

You can catch the live coverage of the Panthers vs Storm match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Two matches will be played tomorrow starting with the Dragons playing the Sea Eagle at 7 pm while the Rabbitohs meets the Roosters at 9.05 pm.

You can catch the delayed coverage of the Rabbitohs vs Roosters on Sunday at 7.30 pm on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

On Sunday, the Knights face the West Tigers at 5.05 pm and the Cowboys meet the Titans at 7.15 pm.