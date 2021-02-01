Kane Evans named in Warriors starting line-up

Fiji Bati prop Kane Evans will feature in his first match for the Warriors on Friday.

After increasing his fitness through the Queensland and NSW Cups, Evans has been included in the interchange position in round five of the NRL against Sea Eagles.

Evans sealed the two-year deal with the New Zealand-based side last year and has yet to get his big break.

Evans and the Warriors will face Sea Eagles on Friday at 8pm.

In this week’s matches, Rabbitohs and Broncos will kick-off round 5 of the NRL on Thursday at 9.50pm.

Other matches on Friday, are between Panthers face Raiders at 9.55pm and you can catch the delayed coverage of the Panthers vs Raiders on FBC Sports on Saturday at 7.30pm.

There will be three matches On Saturday, Titans meets Knights at 5pm, Storm take on Bulldogs at 7.30pm and Roosters faces at 9.35pm.

Two matches will be played on Sunday between the West Tigers and Cowboys at 6.05pm and Eels and Dragons at 8.15pm.

You can catch the Eels vs Dragons will be live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.