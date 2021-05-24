Home

Evans joins Lovodua at Hull

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 28, 2021 12:21 pm
Fiji Bati prop Kane Evans will play in the Super League for the next two seasons. [Source: Hull FC/Twitter]

Fiji Bati prop Kane Evans will play in the Super League for the next two seasons.

Evans has signed a two year contract with Hull FC.

The 29-year-old, who made 130 NRL appearances with Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and the Warriors, represented Fiji at the 2013 and 2017 Rugby League World Cups.

Evans has also won representative honors with New South Wales City and the World All Stars.

He will join fellow Bati forward Joe Lovodua at Hull.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Evans says he always wanted to test himself on the other side of the world in Super League.

He adds from what has heard, some Super League forwards tend to be much bigger.

Hull Head Coach, Brett Hodgson says Evans is a big unit and his addition to the squad brings another level of power, aggression and size next season, and they’re pleased to have another key player tied down for 2022.

