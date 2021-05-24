Evans joins Lovodua at Hull

Fiji Bati prop Kane Evans will play in the Super League for the next two seasons.

Evans has signed a two year contract with Hull FC.

The 29-year-old, who made 130 NRL appearances with Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and the Warriors, represented Fiji at the 2013 and 2017 Rugby League World Cups.

Article continues after advertisement

🗣️ “I base my style around aggression, which has to be controlled – I can’t wait to test myself against the best of Super League.” 💪 🎥 Catch up with Kane Evans’ first interview since singing for the Black & Whites for 2022! 🎉 Watch Now 👉 https://t.co/ipIxEtgiCE ⚫️⚪️ #COYH pic.twitter.com/lBnrHx2twH — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) October 27, 2021

Evans has also won representative honors with New South Wales City and the World All Stars.

He will join fellow Bati forward Joe Lovodua at Hull.

✍️ 𝗟𝗢𝗩𝗢𝗗𝗨𝗔 𝘅 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗡𝗦 ✍️ 🇫🇯 International teammates, and now club teammates too – @FijiRugbyLeague duo Joe Lovodua and Kane Evans will make Hull their new home in 2022, in the same year that their national team base themselves in the city for @RLWC2021! 🙌 ⚫️⚪️ #COYH pic.twitter.com/JURg2p1GEG — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) October 27, 2021

Speaking to Sky Sports, Evans says he always wanted to test himself on the other side of the world in Super League.

He adds from what has heard, some Super League forwards tend to be much bigger.

💥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 💥 No stopping Kane Evans from close range! 👊 ⚫️⚪️ #COYH pic.twitter.com/p3OErrf180 — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) October 27, 2021

Hull Head Coach, Brett Hodgson says Evans is a big unit and his addition to the squad brings another level of power, aggression and size next season, and they’re pleased to have another key player tied down for 2022.