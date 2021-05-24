English anger at giants for withdrawing from RLWC

Australia and New Zealand were called “selfish” and “cowardly” for pulling out of the Rugby League World Cup in October in England yesterday.

The southern hemisphere giants, who have won 12 of the 15 World Cups, stunned organisers when they withdrew citing player welfare and safety concerns in the pandemic.

World champion Australia and New Zealand want the World Cup postponed to 2022.

Article continues after advertisement

More than 400 players and officials were expected to arrive from the southern hemisphere on chartered flights to reduce the risks associated with long-distance travel.

International Rugby League chair Troy Grant, also disgusted, said some players were considering switching allegiances to other nations to enable them to take part in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Fiji National Rugby League is aware of the impact the two nations withdrawal will have on the tournament.

However, FNRL says they’ll await the official word from Rugby League World Cup organizers before making further comments.

[Source: TVNZ]