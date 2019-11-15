Elia Green stars in Warriors win over Dragons

Suva born flyer and Australian rugby sevens star Ellia Green gave an outstanding performance in the Warriors 22-10 victory win over a depleted St George Illawarra outfit at ANZ Stadium on Saturday.

Warrior’s trio Evania Pelite, Green and Karina Brown proved the difference at the Olympic Park venue as both sides searched for a first-up win to finish the season.

Green and Pelite bid farewell to their stints in rugby league with the pair proving dominant on the left edge with a try each and combined 305 metres, five-line breaks and 16 tackle busts.

Warriors players’ celebrate their win [Source: ABC]

In tonight’s NRL match, the Rabbitohs takes on the Panthers at 8.50pm and the match will be shown live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.