Eels surge late to grab top-four spot with win over Tigers

Replacement pivot Will Smith’s match-winner gave Parramatta a thrilling 28-24 victory over Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium.

The Tigers had stolen the lead with a three-try onslaught in just 10 minutes and a penalty goal gave them an eight-point lead with 24 minutes left to play.

But the return of prop Junior Paulo saw momentum switch and hooker Reed Mahoney’s try under the posts from Paulo’s 50th offload of the season set the stage for Smith to step his way over with eight minutes left to play.

Adam Douehi did well replacing an injured Benji Marshall at five-eighth, setting up two tries, but missing his opening four kicks at goal proved the difference.

Parramatta led 16-8 after a willing opening 40 minutes which saw the sides swap tries before a third try to Brad Takairangi, which gave fullback Clint Gutherson his second assist, and Mitchell Moses’s goal-kicking provided the difference between the derby rivals.

Blake Ferguson slipped over in the corner to open the scoring before Tommy Talau evened things up four minutes later after clever work from David Nofoaluma.

The Eels regained the lead via Maika Sivo but again only four minutes had elapsed before Luciano Leilua bulled his way over from dummy half.

Tigers legend Marshall was denied a fairytale farewell when he passed a HIA assessment but was ruled out by a suspected MCL injury just 17 minutes into the contest.