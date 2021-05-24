Home

Rugby League

Eels stars free to play

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 13, 2021 3:50 pm
Junior Paulo [Source: Wide World of Sports]

Good news for Paramatta Eels fans as forwards Junior Paulo and Marata Niukore are free to play against Penrith this weekend in week two of the NRL finals.

Both have attracted fines following a review of yesterday’s match against the Newcastle Knights.

Paulo is looking at a $1600 to $2100 fine for a high tackle on Kurt Mann while Niukore is facing a $1800-$2400 penalty for dangerous contact on Connor Watson.

Article continues after advertisement

The duo have until noon tomorrow to enter a plea.

You can watch the Eels and Panthers match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform on Saturday at 9:50pm.

In another finals match, the Sea Eagles meet the Roosters.

The winners from this week will advance to the semifinals next weekend to meet the Rabbitohs and defending champions Melbourne Storm.

