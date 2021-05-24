Eels snatch golden point win over Panthers

The Eels snatched a 28-24 golden point victory over the Storm in an epic clash last night.

Ray Stone was the unlikely hero scoring a brace of tries, with his second try being the winning try.

The scores had been level at 12-12 at halftime and 24-24 at fulltime as both teams refused to let the other get on top in a contest worthy of a finals match rather than a round three clash.

Stone was only called on in the 58th minute after winger Bailey Simonsson suffered a head knock and he scored two tries playing at right centre to twice put the Eels ahead.

[Source: NRL.com]