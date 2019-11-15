Eels set historic defensive milestone

The Paramatta Eels are the most defensive team in the NRL after three rounds.

According to NRL.com, if defense wins premierships the Eels have started 2020 on the right foot, setting a new defensive milestone for the NRL era.

With just two tries conceded through three games and 14 points in total, the Eels are the most improved team after three games in the NRL era.

If defence wins premierships the Eels have started 2020 on the right foot, setting a new defensive milestone for the NRL era. 📝 Story and stats by https://t.co/et6deVFK8b on Eels historic defensive milestone: https://t.co/YE5j6xxgeg#PARRAdise pic.twitter.com/tzSWyhBZrK — Parramatta Eels (@TheParraEels) June 2, 2020

Parramatta have never before conceded so few points in their first three games with their previous best of 18 coming back in 1993 – the last time they won their first three games of a season.

The last team to concede fewer than points through three rounds was the Bulldogs back in 1989 with just eight points. This year’s Raiders have equaled the previous best mark of 18, set by the 1999 Sharks.

What about that stretch by Maika Sivo to go over for our second try of the night 😳#PARRAdise pic.twitter.com/j7YZUIePdG — Parramatta Eels (@TheParraEels) June 1, 2020

The Eels also lead the NRL for points scored after three rounds with 88 and they are also at the top of the standings at the moment.

Meanwhile, in round four this week, the Roosters play the Broncos on Thursday and there will be two games on Friday with the Panthers hosting the Warriors and the Storm meet the Rabbitohs.

On Saturday, the Eels meet the Sea Eagles and Cowboys face the Sharks while on Sunday the Raiders take on the Knights and Titans host West Tigers.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Eels and Sea Eagles game on Saturday and the Raiders versus Knights match on Sunday on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The delayed coverage of the Broncos and Roosters game on Thursday will be aired at 9pm on Friday.

Source: NRL.com