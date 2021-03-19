Eels pull $1.2m offer to Origin star

The Parramatta Eels have pulled their offer to star lock Nathan Brown from the table after the back-rower chose not to accept it before a deadline on the deal expired.

The Eels and the 28-year-old firebrand have been involved in drawn out negotiations, but have yet to agree to terms.

The Eels tabled a two-year, $1.2 million deal several months that Brown was unwilling to sign.

The club reportedly gave Brown a deadline in order to bring the matter to a head, but they have been unable to land Brown’s signature.

Brown missed the deadline date, with the club making the decision to withdraw the offer.

Meanwhile the Eels are set to meet the Sharks at 8.35pm on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, the Raiders battle the Warriors at 4 pm and the Broncos face the Bulldogs at 6.30 pm.

Storm and Panthers will kick-off at round 3 of the NRL today at 9.05 pm.

You can catch the live coverage of the Panthers vs Storm match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Two matches will be played on Friday starting with the Dragons playing the Sea Eagle at 7 pm while the Rabbitohs meets the Roosters at 9.05 pm.

You can catch the delayed coverage of the Rabbitohs vs Roosters on Sunday at 7.30 pm on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

On Sunday, the Knights face the West Tigers at 5.05 pm and the Cowboys meet the Titans at 7.15 pm.