Eels proving to be title contenders

Former Fiji Bati prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard has been one of the outstanding performers for the Eels in the NRL this season.

Campbell-Gillard and the Eels showed they’re genuine title contenders by upstaging last year’s grand finalists the Canberra Raiders despite losing Mitchell Moses to a torn calf.

The Eels were the wooden spoon team in 2018 and two years later they are proving to be one of the premiership front runners.

Eels coach Brad Arthur wants Dylan Brown to run the show now as Moses is missing while Clint Gutherson showed great composure in golden point to kick the first field goal of his career and send the Eels to the top of the premiership ladder.

The Eels will host the Cowboys on Friday at 9:55pm and you can watch the clash LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Also on Friday, the Raiders play the Dragons at 8pm.

The Storm and Roosters will start round eight of the NRL at 8:50pm Thursday.

The Panthers will meet West Tigers at 9:35pm Saturday and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Other matches on Saturday will see the Titans face the Sharks at 5pm followed by the Warriors and Broncos at 7:30pm.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Sea Eagles playing the Knights at 6:05pm and the Bulldogs face the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm.