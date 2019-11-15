Eels pleased with outcome of Sivo’s case

The Parramatta Eels rugby league club is pleased with the outcome of yesterday’s court proceedings involving their star winger Maika Sivo.

In a statement the club reiterated their respect for the Fijian legal system and its processes.

Sivo will return to Australia with two of the Eels staff who here since New Year’s Day including Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football Mark O’Neill.

Article continues after advertisement

But Sivo will join his Eels teammates at training next week.

The travel ban placed on was lifted yesterday by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

26-year-old Momi villager is currently charged with 1 count of indecent assault and has been informed to surrender his passport the day after he arrives in Sydney.

Magistrate Peni Dalituicama was satisfied with the assurance given by Eels General Manager Mark O’Neil that Sivo will be available to attend his court cases when needed.

Two sureties were also provided by Maika Sivo.

The NRL star winger is alleged to have indecently assaulted a female staff of a resort on Denarau on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Sivo has also pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case will be called again on the 17th February and Sivo has also been excused to attend it.