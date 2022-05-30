Eels overpower Raiders to win

Parramatta five-eighth Dylan Brown put on a show with two tries as the Eels overpowered a gutsy Raiders outfit 28-20 last night.

Brown crossed for a 65th minute effort to give the Eels an eight-point lead late and was well supported by former Raiders junior Bailey Simonsson.

The Raiders was coming off a three-game winning streak while the Eels was looking for another win for the season ahead of the bye next week.

The Raiders took an 18-16 lead into half-time with three tries apiece in the opening 40 minutes.

From there the visitors muscled up in defence to repel Canberra’s attacking raids before Mitchell Moses combined with Simonsson to send him over the line for a second in the 53rd minute.