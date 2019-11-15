Eels hope for Brown’s quick return

The Parramatta Eels hope star five-eighth Dylan Brown would return from an ankle injury in week one of the finals.

Eels coach Brad Arthur said they’re hoping to have him back in round one of the finals but would wait until their second match of the playoffs if it would be too risky next week.

The Eels will meet the West Tigers tomorrow at 9.35pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.

Other matches tomorrow will see the Panthers play the Bulldogs at 5pm while the Raiders take on the Sharks at 7.30pm.

Two games will be played tonight starting with the Titans meeting the Knights at 8pm, followed by the Roosters facing the Rabbitohs at 9.55 and this match will also be shown live on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL.com]