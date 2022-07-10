Eels eye top four after win over Tigers

Parramatta Eels came from behind to down Wests Tigers 28-20 last night.

This is their first win at Leichhardt Oval in 21 years moving within striking range of the top two finish.

The Tigers led 12-0 until 10 minutes before halftime but paid the price for ill-discipline and went to the break trailing 16-12 after conceding three tries while rookie forward Justin Matamua was in the sin-bin.

Article continues after advertisement

The Eels took control in the second half and are now just two points behind North Queensland, Melbourne and Cronulla, who are equal second behind runaway competition leaders Penrith.