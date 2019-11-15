Eels edge Raiders in thriller

Fijian international Maika Sivo scored a try as Parramatta Eels edged the Raiders 25-24 in round 7 thriller of the NRL at Bankwest Stadium, Sydney.

Clinton Gutherson scored the match winner for Eels in the 87th minute with a field goal.

The Raiders seemed to take charge in the last minutes of the match when Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad scored two tries in two minutes, in 75th and 76th minute to bring the scores to 24-all.

The Raiders led 12-8 at half time with tries from Josh Papalii and Elliott Whitehead while Ryan Matterson scored a try for the Eels in the first half.

The Eels took control in early second half as Ray Stone and Michael Jennings scored a try each with Sivo taking the scores to 24-12 before Nicoll-Klokstad’s magic but Gutherson had the final say.