Eels duo charged

Two Parramatta Eels players have been charged by the NRL Match review committee.

Five-eighth Dylan Brown is facing a two-week ban after being charged with a crusher tackle offence in his team’s loss to the Dragons last night.

The match review committee have also issued a grade charge over a 17th-minute tackle on Eels forward Tyrell Fuimaono.

Article continues after advertisement

An early guilty plea would reduce the suspension to one match.

Fullback Clint Gutherson was handed a grade one careless high tackle charge and is line for a fine unless he achieves a not guilty verdict at the judiciary.

The Eels will face the Raiders on Saturday at 9.35pm.

Other matches on Saturday sees the Sea Eagles meet the Titans at 5pm before the Rabbitohs take on the West Tigers at 7.30pm and you can watch this live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Round six begins in Thursday with the Broncos battling the Panthers at 9.50pm.

On Friday, the Knights face the Sharks at 8pm and the Storm take on the Roosters at 9.55pm.

Two matches will be played on Sunday starting with the Dragons meeting the Dragons at 4pm before the Cowboys play the Bulldogs at 6.05pm.

[Source: NRL]