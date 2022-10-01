Eels coach’s approach to NRL grand-final

Eels coach Brad Arthur

Eels coach Brad Arthur says the team has to keep things simple on the field in the grand-final tomorrow.

He says the final is massive, the team knows what’s at stake and there’s no need to keep building on that thought.

Arthur says being normal is better and if they have to look for motivation to turn up on Sunday than they don’t deserve to be in the final.

The Eels battle the Panthers tomorrow at 8.30pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.