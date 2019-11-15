Eels coach pens new deal

Eels coach Brad Arthur has been rewarded for his work in turning the club around by signing a deal that will keep him at Parramatta until the end of 2022.

The Eels confirmed yesterday that Arthur will lead the club into a ninth year after a remarkable turnaround that has seen the side go from cellar-dwellers to premiership contenders in the space of 18 months.

Meanwhile, round 13 of the NRL kicks off tonight with the Dragons hosting the Roosters at 9:50pm.

Tomorrow, the Sea Eagles play the Warriors at 8pm and Rabbitohs meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Storm hosting the Bulldogs at 5pm followed by the Knights and Tigers at 7:30pm and at 9:35pm, Panthers play the Raiders.

The Titans take on the Cowboys at 4pm on Sunday and Sharks face the Eels at 6:05pm.