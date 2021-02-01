Eels beat West Tigers in thriller

Maika Sivo and the Parramatta Eels beat the West Tigers 36-22 in a thriller at Stadium Australia last night.

The Eels looked in cruise control to lead by midway through the second half piling on three tries inside 25 minutes for a 16-0 lead with tries to Marata Niukore, Tom Opacic, and Isaiah Papali’i.

The home side enjoyed a weight of possession to storm home with two tries from Daine Laurie and Stefano Utoikamanu.

Article continues after advertisement

Blake Ferguson’s late heroics fended off a fast-finishing Tigers outfit who showed plenty of fight to send a scare through the Eels camp.

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire praised his side’s overall effort but lamented their inability to take their opportunities to the Eels.

In this week’s matches, Rabbitohs and Broncos will kick-off round 5 of the NRL on Thursday at 9.50pm.

There will be two matches on Friday, Warriors will battle Sea Eagles at 8pm and Panthers face the Raiders at 9.55pm.

You can catch the delayed coverage of the Panthers vs Raiders on FBC Sports on Saturday at 7.30pm.

On Saturday, Titans meets Knights at 5pm, Storm take on Bulldogs at 7.30pm and Roosters faces Sharks at 9.35pm.

Two matches will be played on Sunday between the West Tigers and Cowboys at 6.05pm and Eels and Dragons at 8.15pm.

You can catch the Eels vs Dragons will be live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.