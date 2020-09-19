Home

Eels back in the winner's circle as Broncos lose Fifita

NRL
September 19, 2020 12:11 am
[Source:NRL]

 

Parramatta showed improvement but failed to turn in a convincing 80-minute performance in shoring up their spot in the top four with a 26-12 win over Brisbane at Bankwest Stadium on Friday.

The last-placed Broncos lost gun second-rower David Fifita to injury after being twisted in an awkward tackle that saw Parramatta prop Junior Paulo placed on report.​

The Eels overcame a clunky start to head into the sheds with a 20-6 lead at half-time with skipper Clint Gutherson leading the way.

Gutherson crossed for a double, dished out a try assist and three line-break assists while accumulating a line break and three tackle busts as he ran for a mammoth 142m in the opening 40 minutes.

Wingers Blake Ferguson and Maika Sivo were first to cross for the home team but Brisbane slowly got themselves back into the game and were rewarded when Fifita bulldozed his way over.

Broncos five-eighth Tyson Gamble lasted just one minute before he was knocked out trying to tackle Sivo and was quickly ruled out of further action with concussion.

