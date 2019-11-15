Eels aim for first five in a row wins in 34 years

The Paramatta Eels are aiming for their first five in a row win in a season start in 34 years when they take on Penrith Panthers tonight.

It was in 1986 when the Eels last won five out of five starting from game one of the season, it was also the last time they won the competition.

Viliame Kikau and Apisau Koroisau’s Panthers have also had an unbeaten run so far.

The only time the Panthers have gone five games without a loss to start the season was 1991, the year of their maiden title.

Only one team in the NRL era since 1998 has started a season with no losses through five games and missed the finals which was North Queensland in 2006.

Five of the 18 teams have gone on to win the premiership after winning their first five games.

Meanwhile, tonight five Bati players will face off when the Eels host the Panthers.

Kikau and Koroisau will feature for the Panthers while Maika Sivo, Kane Evans and Waqa Blake are teaming up for the Eels.

The Eels play Panthers at 9:55 tonight and you can watch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.