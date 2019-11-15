Eastern Blues aim to seal Vanua Origin series

The Eastern State Blues have shifted their focus to game two of the Fiji National Rugby League Vanua State of Origin tomorrow.

The Western State Maroons won game one 10-8 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Blues Head Coach Vulaono Dakuitoga says getting the attack and defense combination right can win them the series.

“We found some of the weaknesses and some of the strengths. And that is what we are working on at the moment. What we have seen is that if we can attack properly and defend properly, winning losing will just take care of itself.”

The match will kick-off tomorrow at 2.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka while the women’s clash starts at 12.10pm.