Eagles put Storm to the sword

The Sea Eagles have put a Storm side to the sword 36-30 in their NRL clash last night.

Manly halves Kieran Foran and Daly Cherry-Evans were at their dominant best.

It was the opposite for Melbourne for 75 minutes, who were without Cameron Munster and lacked any cohesion in attack despite welcoming back star Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Papenhuyzen looked understandably rusty as Manly ran in seven tries to two with Tolutau Koula and Jason Saab getting doubles each.

Two matches will be played tonight starting at 8 between the Knights and Titans followed by Panthers and Roosters at 9.55.

