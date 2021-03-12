Dylan Brown confident of kicking game

Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown says his kicking game was a major factor in Coach Brad Arthur’s decision to switch both halves and back-rowers during the off-season.

Brown formed a handy combination with Shaun Lane on the left edge last year with Mitch Moses and Ryan Matterson on the right, but both pairs have traded places this year.

It got off to a sloppy start in a trial loss to the Panthers and wasn’t much improved in a dire 16-0 first half against Brisbane but started to click thereafter as the Eels staged an impressive comeback 24-16 win at Suncorp Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

So comfortable, Brown says, he’d forgotten there had been a change until prompted by the question.

The Paramatta Eels will face Melbourne Storm at 9.05pm tomorrow in round two of the NRL.

You can catch the delayed coverage of the match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform at 8pm on Friday.

On Friday, Warriors face the Knights at 7pm while Titans meet the Brisbane Broncos at 9.05pm.

On Saturday the Bulldogs take on the Panthers at 4pm, Sea Eagles battles the Rabbitohs at 6.30pm and Cowboys faces Dragons at 8.35pm.

West Tigers meets Roosters at 5.05pm on Sunday and Sharks takes on the Raiders at 7.15pm.

The Roosters and West Tigers match will be live on FBC Sports channel.