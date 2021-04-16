Home

Rugby League

Dylan Brown back for the Eels

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 6:48 am

Parramatta star Dylan Brown will return from suspension at five-eighth for the Eels this week.

This means Will Smith will move to the interchange bench with Keegan Hipgrave on the reserves list.

Back-rower Ryan Matterson (concussion) was again a late withdrawal in round six and while the club is working hard to bring him back coach Brad Arthur has reiterated Matterson’s health and safety was the Eels’ priority.

Article continues after advertisement

The Eels have won five of their six games at Darwin’s TIO Stadium.

Meanwhile, round seven of the NRL kicks off tonight with the Viliame Kikau and the Panthers taking on the Knights at 9.50.

