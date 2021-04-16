Dylan Brown back for the Eels

Parramatta star Dylan Brown will return from suspension at five-eighth for the Eels this week.

This means Will Smith will move to the interchange bench with Keegan Hipgrave on the reserves list.

Back-rower Ryan Matterson (concussion) was again a late withdrawal in round six and while the club is working hard to bring him back coach Brad Arthur has reiterated Matterson’s health and safety was the Eels’ priority.

The Eels have won five of their six games at Darwin’s TIO Stadium.

Meanwhile, round seven of the NRL kicks off tonight with the Viliame Kikau and the Panthers taking on the Knights at 9.50.