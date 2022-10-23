DWZ bags four as Kiwis make quarters

[Source: NRL.com]

Veteran Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak equaled the record for most tries in a single World Cup match by a Kiwi, crossing four times in New Zealand’s 68-6 victory over Jamaica.

He scored four tries equaling Manu Vatuvei’s effort against England at the 2008 edition of the tournament.

The first three of his tries came inside the opening 20 minutes of the match before he set up another two with clever kicks back in field.

Article continues after advertisement

His time on the field was unfortunately cut short due to a cramp in the 62nd minute.

Other tries came from Peta Hiku, Marata Niukore, Sebastian Kris, Jeremy Marshall-King, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora and Brandon Smith.

The Kiwis are through to the quarter-final alongside England which defeated France 42-18.