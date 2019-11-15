Drastic changes for Maroons in Origin series decider

Four debutants are set to feature in the Maroons’ must-win clash tomorrow.

Queensland coach Wayne Bennet has made drastic changes to his 17-man side ahead of the series decider.

Teenage winger Xavier Coates has been ruled out of the contest with Edrick Lee set to make his debut on the wing.

Article continues after advertisement

Corey Allan will also represent the Maroons for the first time at fullback as Valentine Holmes is moved out to the wing.

Brenko Lee is set to be the third starting debutant under Bennett, lining up at the left centre.

Harry Grant will be eyeing a debut from the bench.

The Maroons host the Blues tomorrow at 9:05pm.

[Source: Zero Tackle]