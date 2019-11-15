Dragons winger facing ban

Dragon’s winger Jordan Pereira is facing a two-match suspension in the NRL after being hit with a shoulder charge offence by the match review committee.

Pereira is facing a two-match ban from either an early guilty plea or an unsuccessful trip to the judiciary.

He was charged following a 45th-minute collision with Manly winger Reuben Garrick on Sunday and he has until midday today to enter a plea.

Meanwhile, in round 10 of the NRL this week, the Roosters play the Raiders at 9:50pm on Thursday and on Friday the Storm host the Titans at 8pm and West Tigers meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

On Saturday, the Dragons face the Bulldogs at 5pm, Rabbitohs takes on Knights at 7:30pm and Sea Eagles battle the Eels at 9:35pm.

You can watch the Rabbitohs/Knights clash LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Warriors playing the Sharks at 4pm and the Panthers host the Cowboys at 6:05pm.

The Panther/Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports.