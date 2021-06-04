Dragons skipper to replace Mahoney for State of Origin

Dragons skipper Ben Hunt has reportedly been called into Queensland camp after 19th man Reed Mahoney suffered a shoulder injury on the weekend.

Mahoney went down with the injury during the Eels win over the Knights yesterday.

There were initial fears that he had suffered a serious pectoral injury, but it was confirmed that it was a shoulder.

According to Eels coach, Brad Arthur, the workhorse number nine will miss a number of games forcing Maroons coach Paul Green to make a change to his extended squad.

The first round of the State of Origin kicks off on Wednesday at 10.10pm.