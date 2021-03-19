Dragons moves to fifth place on NRL standing

Dragons have moved up to fifth place on the NRL standing after beating Manly Sea Eagles 38-12 at WIN Stadium last night.

Star centre Zac Lomax scored two tries as he put his name in the St George Illawarra record books by scoring 22 points to equal Amos Roberts for the most points in a match by a Dragons player.

Matt Dufty also scored two tries to take his record to 13 tries in 14 matches as the Dragons romped to their second consecutive victory.

This is will be Manly’s third consecutive loss shifting them to the bottom of the ladder after conceding 110 points and scoring just 28 in losses to Sydney Roosters, South Sydney and St George Illawarra.

Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler says they find a way to dig themselves way out of this situation.

Meanwhile, in other matches, the Rabbitohs beat the Roosters 26-16 last night.

There will be three matches today, the Warriors face the Raiders at 4 pm, the Eels take on the Sharks at 8.35pm while the Broncos face the Bulldogs at 6.30 pm.

On Sunday, the Knights face the West Tigers at 5.05 pm and the Cowboys meet the Titans at 7.15 pm.