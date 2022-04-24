Home

Rugby League

Dragons hold on to stun Roosters

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 26, 2022 1:07 am

St George Illawarra Dragons survived a second half comeback to beat Roosters 14-12 in a thriller NRL match last night.

Dragons set up a 14-0 lead before holding on in the final 40 minutes as the Roosters ran in two late tries to set up a close finish.

It was the first time the Dragons have beaten the Roosters on ANZAC day since 2018 with strong performances from Ben Hunt and Josh McGuire leading the side to victory.

The Tricolours bounced back in the second half with James Tedesco and Joseph Manu enormous in a beaten outfit.

[Source: NRL.com]

