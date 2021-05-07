Home

Rugby League

Double to Bola and Lutuimawi in Silktails win

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 8, 2021 8:52 pm
The Kaiviti Silktails [Source: NSW Rugby League]

The Kaiviti Silktails have dedicated their seventh win in the Ron Massey Cup competition to their mothers.

Electric winger Timoci Bola and nippy dummy-half Apimeleki Lutuimawi got a double each to help the Silktails secure its seventh win in the Ron Massey Cup.

The Silktails defeated Ryde-Eastwood Hawks 42-20 in round nine of competition.

The Wes Naiqama coached side got on a positive foot with a five tries to one lead in the first half.

Star halfback Peni Tagituimua opened the account for the Silktails after a powerful break from Bola in the 11th minute to steal the lead by two points after the Hawks took an early lead in the fourth minute.

Bola got one under his name after 13 minutes for a 10-4 lead.

The side bunked in three more tries to Manasa Kalou, Lutuimawi and Maika Serulevu to take a commanding 26-4 lead at the breather.

The Hawks started with a bang in the second half closing in the gap at 26-10.

It wasn’t long until the Silktails answered back with Lutuimawi getting his double to stretch the lead 30-10.

The Hawks looked threatening in the last quarter claiming two tries but the Silktails were not done yet with late tries to Apakuki Tavodi and Bola to seal the win.

