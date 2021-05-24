Double for Ravalawa

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa scored a brace of tries for Saint George Dragons against the Cowboys in their NRL round 24 clash.

Ravalawa dotted down on either side of the half, however, the Dragons went down 38-26.

The Dragons were leading 20-10 at halftime.

In another match, another Bati rep Isaac Lumelume scored for defending champion Storm but they were denied by Waqa Blake and the Eels In was supposed to be a historic night for Melbourne.

A win last night would see the Storm become the first team to ever record 20 straight wins.

Instead, Parramatta, who were written off all week emphatically reasserted themselves as title contenders with an astounding 22-10 victory at Suncorp Stadium.

Also last night, the Sharks beat Broncos 24-16.

Today the Sea Eagles take on the Bulldogs at 3:50pm and the Panthers play West Tigers at 6:05pm.