Double for Milne in Rabbitohs loss

Fiji Bati center Taane Milne scored a double in round 25 of the NRL for South Sydney Rabbitohs last night against the Sydney Roosters, however, his side went down 16-26.

Milne crossed for both tries in the second half with his first in the 50th and second in the 70th minute.

The win secured home ground advantage for the Roosters in next weekend’s sudden death final against South Sydney.

Article continues after advertisement

Both teams have some injury worries with Rabbitohs captain Cameron Murray and hooker Siliva Havili both in doubt for next weekend’s clash.

The Roosters are hoping Joey Manu, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, and Sam Verrills will be up and running in the next few days.

Meanwhile, in another match, the Bulldogs beat Sea Eagles 21-20.

There’ll be three games today starting with Warriors and Titans at 5pm, Dragons and Broncos at 7:30pm before Cowboys hosts Panthers at 9:35pm.