Double for Kikau in Panthers win

Fiji Bati star Viliame Kikau was at it again for the Panthers in its NRL round 18 clash against the Warriors.

Kikau scored a double to help Penrith beat the depleted Warriors 30-16.

The Warriors are again struggling with injuries and at one stage in the match lost three key players in just six minutes.

The Bau man, Kikau, crossed for both his tries in the first half.

He first struck in the second minute off a Chad Townsend charge-down then again with four minutes out from halftime.

Depth wasn’t a problem for the Panthers after welcoming back all five of their State of Origin players, Apisai Koroisau, Isaah Yeo, Kurt Capewell, Brian To’o and Liam Martin.

Also grabbing a double for the Panthers was winger Charlie Staines.

In another match, West Tigers thrashed Broncos 42-24.