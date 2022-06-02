Dolphins signs another NRL player

Jeremy Marshall-King [Source: Love Rugby League]

New club, the Dolphins have lured another NRL player to their roster before their debut season next year.

Bulldogs hooker Jeremy Marshall-King has penned a two-year deal with the club.

With the pending arrival of Reed Mahoney from next season, Marshall-King will depart Canterbury after five years at the club and link with Wayne Bennett at the new franchise.

The 26-year-old is the 16th top 30 signing made by the Dolphins ahead of their inaugural 2023 campaign after Warriors utility Euan Aitken agreed to join the new club last week.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Roosters have announced that Tongan prop Siosiua Taukeiaho will be departing the club at the conclusion of the 2022 NRL season.

He will be leaving the Roosters to take up a two-year opportunity with French Super League club Catalans Dragons.