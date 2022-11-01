Do or die for Bati

[Source: Fiji Bati]

The Vodafone Fiji Bati are now on thin ice as they approach the most intense part of the Rugby League World Cup.

At the end of the pool stages, The Bati have finished second with four points after two wins and one loss.

New Zealand is currently on an unbeaten run, and for Fiji to make it work, interim coach Wise Kativerata is establishing a solid foundation within the team.

“We got to look at how we performed this week as a coaching staff, we know we got a team to play against New Zealand so we just got to go back and work towards New Zealand.”

Winger Sunia Turuva says a lot to work is being done this week, as they will take a different approach against the Kiwis.

“We just got to be abit fiery there, outside on the field and I think just for us in the Bati we got to find that balance between that aggression and also trying to keep a cool head but I guess it is what it is.”

The Fiji Bati face New Zealand at 7.30am on Sunday at Hull in England.