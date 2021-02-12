Discipline key area for Nasinu to work on

There is still a lot of room for improvement for the Under-17 Nasinu Panthers side as they prepare for the semifinal of the South Eastern Zone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League next week.

The Blues came out victors in the quarterfinals yesterday against Sukuna Broncos 10-6 in the quarterfinals at St Marcelin Primary School grounds.

Discipline continues to be an issue for the side and they will need to iron this out before their next match.

Article continues after advertisement

Head Coach Samuela Koroidavila says it’s back to the drawing board for them.

“We came out victorious but we still have a lot of areas we will need to work on.”

In the other quarterfinals, Lelean Bati beat Rishikul Raiders 32-4 and RKS Eels thrashed Kalabu Steelers 44-0.

Meanwhile in the Under-15 grade quarterfinal, RKS Eels defeated Gospel Saints 28-10, and Latianara Panthers edged AOG Sea Eagles.

In Under-19, Tanoa challenge RKS Eels came out victors over Naitasiri 16-10.