Rugby League

Different code for Lovokuro

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 7, 2022 4:17 pm
Sirilo Lovokuro [Source: Facebook]

Sirilo Lovokuro was a household name in Fiji rugby in the 1980s, and was one of the first Fijians to turn professional in Japan.

Now hoping to carry on his late father’s legacy is Sirilo Lovokuro Junior, but in a different code.

Lovokuro Junior is trying to make a name for himself in the Fiji Kava Kaiviti Silktails side, hoping to one day don the national jumper.

Rugby was the only connection Lovokuro Junior says he had with his late father, who died when he was only 12-years-old.

“Doing this without my father has been hard, but I will carry on his legacy and make him proud.”

The Naselesele from Taveuni lad says his dream has been a long time coming.

“I worked hard and tried to get into both sevens and rugby union teams locally but I wasn’t able to get my big break. It was until I was invited that to join the Silktails EDP program, that I finally realized that this is my calling.”

Lovokuro is now focused on helping the Silktails get their first win in the Ron Massey Cup competition this year.

The focus now shifts to round four, where the Silktails will face Mounties on Saturday.

Meanwhile, round five of the NRL starts tonight, with the Knights taking on the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm.

You can catch the delayed coverage of this match on Friday at 9pm on the FBC Sports channel.

