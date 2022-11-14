Deputy PM praises Toa Samoa

[Source: Rugby League World Cup/Twitter]

Samoa’s Deputy Prime Minister Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio congratulated the nation’s rugby league side after its win over hosts England in the semi-final yesterday.

Ponifasio told coach Matt Parish and the Toa Samoa that they don’t realize what they’ve done.

The Deputy PM says the win had a huge impact on the Pacific nation.

Toa Samoa is the first team from their country to play in the final of a World Cup in any sport and their historic 27-26 defeat of England sparked celebrations as far spread as Apia, Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane and Utah.

Ponifasio addressed the Samoa players and coaching staff amid emotion-charged scenes in their dressing room at London’s Emirates Stadium before speeches by coach Parish and captain Junior Paulo.

He adds the win brought a tear of joy to every Samoan back home and he just can’t convey enough how the nation feels.

Samoa takes on Australia at 4am on Sunday in the final.

🇼🇸 A sensational Siva Tau from Samoa It’s on!#RLWC2021 #ENGSAM pic.twitter.com/FpEUQpTvEY — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) November 12, 2022

[Source:nrl.com]